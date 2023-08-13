BHU UG admission 2023: Second allotment list out on bhuonline.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL BHU UG second allotment list released

BHU UG admission 2023, BHU UG 2023 second allotment list: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the second allotment list for admission to undergraduate programs. All those who applied for the second allotment can check on the official website of BHU, bhuonline.in. Candidates who have been selected in the second round are required to accept the offer of admission and deposit a commitment fee so that their seat may be upgraded in the next round if they select to float. Eligible candidates can submit their admission fee by tomorrow, August 14, 2023.

BHU UG Admission 2023: How to Download?

Visit the official website of BHU, bhuonline.in Navigate the link 'BHU UG admission 2023 second allotment' It will take you to a new login window where you need to fill out the required login credentials BHU UG admission 2023 second allotment will appear on the screen Download BHU UG admission 2023 second allotment and save it for future reference

What's next?

There will be a total of eight rounds of BHU UG seat allotment for regular students to get admission into various undergraduate courses. The registration portal for the mop-up round will be activated from August 16 to 18.

The university will soon start the mop-up round in order to fill out the leftover seats, as per the official notification. Candidates who are seeking admission into vacant seats shall have to re-register on the varsity's portal. The authorities will give the candidates three days to register for the mop up round. Candidates can directly access the BHU UG admission 2023 second allotment link by clicking on the provided link.