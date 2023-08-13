UP BTech Seat Allotment result 2023 to be out tomorrow at uptac.admissions.nic.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP BTech Seat Allotment result 2023 tomorrow

UP BTech Seat Allotment result 2023, UPTAC counselling 2023: Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling will release the round one seat allotment result of UP BTech admission 2023 tomorrow, August 14. Candidates who appeared in the first round of UP B.Tech. counselling through JEE main 2023 can download the result from the official website of UPTAC, uptac.admissions.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the result will be declared on August 14. The shortlisted candidates will have to confirm their seats along with the fees from August 14 and 16 till 11.59 PM. Candidates will also get an option to freeze their alloted seats. The easy steps to download UP BTech Seat Allotment result 2023 is below.

UP BTech Seat Allotment result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPTAC, uptac.admissions.nic.in Click on the UP BTech Seat Allotment result 2023 link It will take you to a new page where you need to enter your roll number and other details UP BTech Seat Allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen Download UP BTech Seat Allotment result 2023 and save it for future reference

