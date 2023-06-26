BHU UG Admission 2023: Registration deadline today; Apply at bhuonline.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BHU UG Admission 2023 registration ends today

BHU Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the registrations for BHU Undergraduate (UG) admission for 2023-24 session today, June 26. Aspirants who took the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023 can register for the BHU UG Admission 2023 through the official website of the university at bhuonline.in.

Candidates belonging to General, Economic Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) will have to pay Rs 200, whereas candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) will have to pay Rs 100.

BHU UG Admission 2023: List of Documents Required

CUET UG 2023 scorecard.

Class 10 marksheet or its equivalent certificate for proof of date of birth.

Class 12 marksheet.

Caste certificate (if any).

Income certificate (if any).

PwD certificate (if any).

BHU employee certificate (if any).

BHU UG Admission 2023: Steps to Apply

Aspirants can follow the simple steps given below to register for the BHU UG Admission 2023-24.

Step 1: Visit at bhuonline.in website

Step 2: Click on the 'Registration' link under Under Graduate Programme (UET) section.

Step 3: Go through the instructions and fill the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and review the application form.

Step 5: Make payment of the application fee and finally submit the application.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: BHU UG Admission 2023-24 Registration