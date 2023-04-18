Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. AP ICET 2023 Registration last date tomorrow; Apply soon

AP ICET 2023 Registration last date tomorrow; Apply soon

Candidates seeking admission in the first year MBA and MCA programme for the 2023-24 academic session can register online for AP ICET 2023 through the official website.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2023 15:08 IST
ap icet 2023 application form, ap icet 2023 registration date
Image Source : FREEPIK AP ICET 2023 Registration last date tomorrow

AP ICET 2023 Application Form: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conclude the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2023) application process tomorrow, April 19, 2023. Candidates seeking admission in the first year MBA and MCA programme for the 2023-24 academic session can register online for AP ICET 2023 through the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The registration fees for general category candidates is Rs 650, for BC candidates is Rs 600 and for SC, ST candidate is Rs 550. The AP ICET 2023 application window with a late fee of Rs 1,000 will be available till April 26, 2023. The Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur will administer the AP ICET examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP ICET 2023 Exam Date

The university will issue the AP ICET Hall Ticket on May 20, 2023. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 24 and May 25. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and the second shift will be held from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

How to apply for AP ICET 2023

  • Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and click on the 'AP ICET 2023' tab
  • Now click on the 'Step-1 Eligibility Criteria and Fee payment' link.
  • Make payment of the application fee and proceed to fill the online application as instructed
  • Upload the documents and submit the form
  • Download the duly filled AP ICET 2023 application form and take a printout for future reference.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News