AP ICET 2023 Registration last date tomorrow; Apply soon

AP ICET 2023 Application Form: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conclude the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2023) application process tomorrow, April 19, 2023. Candidates seeking admission in the first year MBA and MCA programme for the 2023-24 academic session can register online for AP ICET 2023 through the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The registration fees for general category candidates is Rs 650, for BC candidates is Rs 600 and for SC, ST candidate is Rs 550. The AP ICET 2023 application window with a late fee of Rs 1,000 will be available till April 26, 2023. The Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur will administer the AP ICET examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP ICET 2023 Exam Date

The university will issue the AP ICET Hall Ticket on May 20, 2023. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 24 and May 25. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and the second shift will be held from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

How to apply for AP ICET 2023