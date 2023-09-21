AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment result 2023 out on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment result 2023 declared

AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment result 2023: Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the results of Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) today, September 21. All those who appeared in the AP EAMCET 2023 can download the roll number wise results from the official website of EAPCET, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The link to the AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment result 2023 is available on the official website. Candidates can check the final allotment using their roll number, date of birth and other details.

AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in 2023

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment result 2023'

It will take you to the login window where you need to aceess the hall ticket number, date of birth and other details

AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen

Accpet allocation and download the seat allotment order

Download the AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment result 2023 for future use

The seat allotment of the candidates have been done on the basis of candidates' order of preference, seat availability and other qualifying requirements. Candidates who have been selected are required to report to the designated college between September 22 and 25.

AP EAMCET 2023 2nd phase allotment result download direct link

What's next?

All those who have been selected in the AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment result 2023, can accept their allotments and appear at the allotted college, according to the scheduled time line. The candidates can self report, and report at the college between September 22 and 25.