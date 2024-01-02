AILET LLM first round admission process closes tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AILET LLM first round admission process closing tomorrow, January 3, 2024.

AILET LLM first round admission process: National Law University (NLU Delhi) will close the registration process for the first round admission process for AILET LLM and BA LLB (Hons) programmes. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the application process by 11 AM tomorrow, January 3. Candidates will also have to pay Rs. 50,000 as an admission confirmation fee. If a candidate fails to confirm their admission their admission offer shall stand cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit among those registered for the online counselling.

According to the official statement, the portal for the payment of provisional admission confirmation fee and downloading of provisional admission offer letters by provisionally selected candiddates was available from 11 am on December 28.

Rs. 50,000 as provisional admission fee

Candidates who have been selected for the first round merit list will have to pay an application fee of Rs. Rs.50,000.00 as provisional admission confirmation fee, failing which the offer of admission shall stand cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit among those registered for the online counselling. Students who registered for online counselling and paid the fee by December 26 have been considered for inclusion in the first provisional merit list for admission to the LLM programme and BA LLB to the merit.