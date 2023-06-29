AIIMS NExt mock test 2023: Registraton Begins at next.aiims.ac.in, check application fee, direct link, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS NExt mock test 2023 registration begins

AIIMS NExt mock test 2023 date, time, AIIMS NExT registration 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is all set to conduct the mock or practical test for National Exit Test (NExT) on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC). Students appearing in their final year of MBBS courses can apply for it on next.aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS NExt mock test 2023: Application Fee

To register for the practical test or mock test, candidates will have to pay a specific application fee. Candidates belonging to the general and OBC categories will have to pay Rs. 2000/- whereas the candidates belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs. 1,000/-. Persons with Benchamark Disabilities are not required to pay any amount for exam fees.

According to the schedule, the registration procedure consists of 3 consequential stages - registration and basic candidate information, general of exam unique code for mock/practice test, and completion of an application for mock test.

AIIMS NExt mock test 2023: Exam Date

According to the official schedule, the NExT mock test 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on July, 28 in two shifts - Paper 1, from 9 AM to 12 noon and Paper 2, from 2.30 PM to 6 PM.

AIIMS NExt mock test 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of next.aiimsexams.ac.in Click on the first step of the registration process Log in with your credentials Fill out the application form carefully, review it, and pay an application fee Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Online Application

