Mumbai University Admission 2023: Second merit list out at mu.ac.in, check college wise cut off marks

Mumbai University Admission 2023, MU 2nd Merit List 2023: The University of Mumbai has released the second merit list today, June 28, 2023. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website of mu.ac.in. Various Mumbai University affiliated colleges including the Jai Hind, and RJ Somaiya, have released their cut-offs.

According to Jai Hind College's second merit list, the cut-off marks for B.A. is between 93.83 percent and 92 percent. At RJ Somaiya College, the cut-off for the BA program was marked from 51.33 to 43.50 percent for Gujarati-medium students and from 89.80 to 80 percent for other category candidates.

Candidates appearing in the second merit list counseling are required to complete their online document verification and application fee payment process from June 30 to July 5, 2023.

The first merit list for admission to the various courses was released on June 19, 2023, and the candidates were allowed to complete the document verification and online payment of fees latest by June 27, 2023.

According to the official schedule, Candidates who will appear on the merit list will have to complete their online verification of documents, and online payment of fees with an undertaking form from June 30 to July 5 up to 5 pm.

The third merit list will be released on July 6 at 11 am. Then, the candidates will be able to submit online verification of documents and online payment of fees from July 7 to 10.

Mumbai University Admission 2023: How to check second merit list?

Visit the official website of Mumbai University - mu.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UG admissions' Click on the merit list Then, a list of different colleges will open Download and save Mumbai University Admission 2023 merit list for future reference

Mumbai University Admission 2023: What are documents required?

Class 10th and 12th Marksheet Conduct Certificate ID Proof Transfer Certificate Caste Certificate

Colleges will provide a provisional admission certificate which will be confirmed once the applicant delivers the necessary paperwork. The online process of registration was available from May 27. The admission to all undergraduate courses and their academic activities was as per the guidelines of NEP 2020.