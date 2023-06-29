Madhya Pradesh Government to include Savarkar's Biography as a compulsory subject in School Syllabus

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Veer Savarkar

The government of Madhya Pradesh has decided to include Veer Savarkar's biography as a compulsory subject for students of the state board. Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar has criticized the country's school syllabus and said that Congress did not teach about the true revolutionaries of India. We will include biographies of true heroes and the new syllabus will include Veer Savarkar, Bhagavad Gita Sandesh, Lord Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, and others, reported ANI.

He stated that Veer Savarkar is one of those revolutionaries who have been imprisoned twice in one life. He further said that Veer Savarkar was the first writer who called the movement of 1857 as freedom struggle, otherwise, people used to call it Ghadar. That's why, he has an irreplaceable contribution to India's independence and he should be honored in society. But unfortunately, the great revolutionaries of India were not given a place in the pages of history. Foreign invaders were written as great. Foreign invaders were written as great.

National Education Policy 2020 is working on India-centric education. Now, those who work for the country will become the heroes of the country and the students will get to know about these personalities through their school curriculum. That's why we will add biographies of many great men in the new syllabus, said Parmar.

Reacting to his comment, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Arif Masood said that It is unfortunate that they want to include Savarkar. He apologized to the British and including him in the syllabus is an insult to freedom fighters.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has also decided to add biographies of 50 great personalities including Vinayak Damodar 'Savarkar', Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Sarojini Naidu, Bhagat Singh, Gautam Buddha, Mahavir Jain, and Swami Vivekananda in the syllabus of Classes 9th to 12th for academic session 2023-2024.

