No postponement of KCET exams; asymptomatic COVID-19 students also allowed to write exam

Despite strong opposition from students, the Karnataka government has decided to go ahead with the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). Asymptomatic COVID-19 students will also be able to write the exams. The development was confirmed by Dr. Ashwathnarayan, Deputy CM, and the Higher Education Minister of Karnataka.

The exams will be held on the scheduled dates -- July 30 and July 31. At least 1.94 lakh students have enrolled for the entrance exam, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said at a presser today.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure, "no candidate who is COVID-19 positive shall be denied an opportunity to appear in the examinations."

"SOP, preparedness, sanitization, masks, thermal screening will be taken care of. Emergency services, paramedical staff will be there. Exams will be held with all safety and precautions," the minister told reporters.

The students appearing for the examinations are required to inform the authorities about their COVID-19 status in advance so that the necessary arrangements can be made. The students are also required to produce a medical certificate. They will be transported between the exam center and hospital by designated 108 ambulances.

Separate rooms will be provided to COVID-19 candidates and a medical team will be stationed at those exam centers. The exam hall will be disinfected as per protocol.

At least 3,648 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 related fatalities were recorded in Karnataka on Monday. The total number of infections has soared to 67,420 and the death toll to 1,403. The day also saw 730 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Recently, COMEDK-UGET which was scheduled to be held on August 1, was postponed in Karnataka. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka said the new dates for UGET 2020 Engineering courses will be announced in due course.

