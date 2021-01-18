Education Minister's big hint for board examinations, JEE, NEET

Image Source : PTI Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank/FILE IMAGE

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said that students will be asked questions in the upcoming board exams on the basis of the revised syllabus. Further, the minister said that engineering and medical entrance tests JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 will also be held on the basis of reduced syllabus.

"Those preparing for JEE Main and NEET have doubts in their minds as the syllabus for boards have been reduced. I can assure that you can study based on the revised syllabus and not be at a disadvantage as the JEE Main 2021 will have more options than usual and students who have studied the curtailed syllabus will find questions from the parts they have studied in it," Nishank said during an interaction with teachers and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology is scheduled for July 3. The relaxation in admission requirement of 75 per cent marks in class 12 which was announced last year in view of COVID-19 pandemic will be offered this year as well.

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, the candidates are required to secure either minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 physically from May 4 to June 10. Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

