West Bengal Board 2024: WBBSE revises class 10 exam timing, details here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has revised the exam timings for the West Bengal Madhyamik 2024 board exams, scheduled from February 2 to 12. As per the official schedule, the exam will be conducted between 9.45 AM to 1 PM. Earlier, it was slated for 11.45 AM to 3 PM. The notice regarding the revised timings was released on January 18 on the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The official notification reads, "After careful consideration and in response to various factors, it has been decided to reschedule the timing of the examination for Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2024. The new examination time will be from 9:45 AM to 1 PM."

The board has scheduled the music vocal and instrumental theory exam for 2 hours and 15 minutes. The practical exam specifics for these courses will be shared soon. Additionally, the duration for the computer application theory exam will be 2 hours and 45 minutes, with practical exams scheduled in the individual schools. To pass the West Bengal Madhyamik exam 2024, the students will have to secure at least 272 marks.

Exam procedure guidelines

On the exam days, the officer-in-charge and centre secretary will start the exam process by reaching the custodians by 6 AM. After collecting the question paper boxes, they will have to leave along with Police Escorts from the custodian, distribute them to the exam venues under this jurisdiction, and then reach their centre by 8 AM. All police personnel posted at the exam centres are required to be available from 6 AM along with the venue supervisor and additional venue supervisor to take the earmarked question paper boxes as Officer-in-Charge and centre security reach. The health personnel posted have to reach by 8.15 AM to their respective exam centre. At 8.30 am, students start to enter the centre. From 8 AM, teachers, and non-teaching staff shall start reaching the exam centre.