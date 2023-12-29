Friday, December 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. WB Class 10 Board exam 2024: WBBSE releases guidelines for centre supervisors, details here

WB Class 10 Board exam 2024: WBBSE releases guidelines for centre supervisors, details here

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has issued an important notice to all exam centre supervisors. As per the notice, the centre supervisors have been asked to preserve the CCTV footage to maintain security and transparency throughout the exam. Check guidelines, exam date, details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2023 13:12 IST
WB Class 10 Board exam 2024, WBBSE Exam Date 2024, WBBSE WB Madhyamik 2024 exam guidelines,
Image Source : PIXABAY Preservation of CCTV footage in West Bengal Class 10 Board Exams for 2024 will be done until results are declared.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has directed Madyamik Board 2024 centre supervisors to preserve CCTV footage to ensure exam security and transparency. The board has asked all Madhyamik exam centers/venue supervisors to preserve the CCTV footage of each day of the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2024 until the results are published. This step has been taken to ensure the highest level of security, transparency, and fairness during the examination.

When will Class 10 board exams be conducted?

West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik dates are yet to be announced. the board had earlier informed that the exams for class 10th will be conducted from February 16 to 29. The date sheet will be hosted on the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students will be able to check the exam date and timings, once the it is released.

What are the guidelines shared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)?

According to the guidelines issued by the board, the centre supervisors have to ensure that the CCTV cameras are recording continuously from 8 am to 5 pm on the exam date. They should make sure that the CCTV cameras have enough storage capacity to retain the footage till the declaration of the results. It is also stated that the centre supervisors would have to implement reliable backup procedures to prevent any data loss due to technical issues. Only authorised personnel will be able to access the cameras. The recording should remain in the custody of the headmaster/ venue supervisor / Centre secretary who shall be responsible for its custody and availability in case of need.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related High-schools News

Latest News