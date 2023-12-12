Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Class Practical Exam Date 2024, Check timings and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Class Practical Exam Date 2024 out

RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the dates for the class 10 and 12 practical exams. The practical exams will be held in January, while the annual exams will be conducted in February. The practical exams are scheduled to begin at the end of January and will conclude by mid-April. The board has already announced that the RBSE Class 10 and 12 exams will begin on February 15 and end on April 10.

The exam timings for Rajasthan Class 10th board exams are from 9 AM to 12.15 PM, while for class 12 exams, the timings are from 12.45 PM to 4 PM. However, the detailed timetable for RBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 has not been released as of yet. Once the date sheet is available, it will be uploaded to the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to a post on the microblogging website X (previously known as Twitter), practical exams for the Rajasthan Board are scheduled to begin at the end of January. The exams are expected to be completed by mid-April. For the 10th grade exam, the proposed timing is from 9 am to 12:15 pm, while for the 12th grade exam, it is from 12:45 pm to 4 pm.

The practical exams will be conducted at the school level. Generally, the exam will be supervised by both an external examiner and an internal examiner. In case a student wants to take an exam not administered by their school, they must first obtain permission from the district education officer to participate in the exam at another school.

Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Class Practical Exam Date 2024: Last year's statistics

In 2023, a total of 10,66,270 students appeared in the Rajasthan board Class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 90.49% of which, 89.78% boys cleared the exam and 91.31% girls were declared pass in the exam.

