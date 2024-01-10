Wednesday, January 10, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. Manipur Board Exam 2024 date sheet released for class 12 at cohsem.nic.in, check complete schedule

Manipur Board Exam 2024 date sheet released for class 12 at cohsem.nic.in, check complete schedule

Manipur Board Exam 2024 date sheet has been released for class 12 board exams for all three streams. Students who are going to appear in the class 12 board exams 2024 can download subject wise exam schedule from the official website, cohsem.nic.in. Check exam date, how to download and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2024 19:01 IST
Manipur HSLC Exam Routine 2024, Manipur HSLC Exam Routine 2024, Download BSEM COHSEM Exam Date
Image Source : FILE Manipur Board Exam 2024 datesheet out

Manipur Board Exam 2024 date sheet: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has released the date sheet for the class 12 board exam 2024 for all three streams. Students can download the timetable from the official website, cohsem.nic.in. The timetable has been uploaded in the form of a PDF which contains the details of subject-wise exam dates, exam timings and important exam day instructions for students. 

As per the timetable, the Manipur Class 12 board exams 2024 will be conducted from February 21 and conclude on March 23. The practical exams will be conducted between March 30 and April 20. 

The official notice reads, 'Institutes shall conduct the practical examination of their students after obtaining prior approval of the council and the same shall be conducted between March 30 and April 20'.

Check Manipur Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Time Table

  • February 21 - English
  • February 24 - MIL ( Kom, Manipur, Mao La, Bengali, Hindi, Hmar, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Vaiphei, Zou, Raugmei, Tangkhul, Thadou-Kuki, Gangte) OR Alternative English
  • February 27 - Education, Chemistry, Business Studies
  • March 1- History, Biology
  • March 4 - Political Science, Physics, Accountancy
  • March 7 - Mathematics
  • March 9 - Economics, Anthropology
  • March 12 - Human Ecology and Family Sciences
  • March 14 - Thang-ta, Engineering Drawing, Sociology
  • March 16 - Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, Statistics
  • March 19 - Geography, Geology
  • March 21 - Philosophy, Computer Science
  • March 22 - Anthology, Economics
  • March 23- Elective Language: Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English

How to download Manipur Class 12 Board Exam 2024?

  • Visit the official website, cohsem.nic.in
  • Click on the 'notice' tab
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'class 12 board exam 2024 date sheet'
  • It will redirect you to a PDF containing the subject wise details about the exam
  • Check exam date sheet and save it for future reference

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related High-schools News

Latest News