Manipur Board Exam 2024 date sheet released for class 12 at cohsem.nic.in, check complete schedule

Manipur Board Exam 2024 date sheet: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has released the date sheet for the class 12 board exam 2024 for all three streams. Students can download the timetable from the official website, cohsem.nic.in. The timetable has been uploaded in the form of a PDF which contains the details of subject-wise exam dates, exam timings and important exam day instructions for students.
As per the timetable, the Manipur Class 12 board exams 2024 will be conducted from February 21 and conclude on March 23. The practical exams will be conducted between March 30 and April 20.
The official notice reads, 'Institutes shall conduct the practical examination of their students after obtaining prior approval of the council and the same shall be conducted between March 30 and April 20'.
Check Manipur Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Time Table
- February 21 - English
- February 24 - MIL ( Kom, Manipur, Mao La, Bengali, Hindi, Hmar, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Vaiphei, Zou, Raugmei, Tangkhul, Thadou-Kuki, Gangte) OR Alternative English
- February 27 - Education, Chemistry, Business Studies
- March 1- History, Biology
- March 4 - Political Science, Physics, Accountancy
- March 7 - Mathematics
- March 9 - Economics, Anthropology
- March 12 - Human Ecology and Family Sciences
- March 14 - Thang-ta, Engineering Drawing, Sociology
- March 16 - Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, Statistics
- March 19 - Geography, Geology
- March 21 - Philosophy, Computer Science
- March 22 - Anthology, Economics
- March 23- Elective Language: Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English
How to download Manipur Class 12 Board Exam 2024?
- Visit the official website, cohsem.nic.in
- Click on the 'notice' tab
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'class 12 board exam 2024 date sheet'
- It will redirect you to a PDF containing the subject wise details about the exam
- Check exam date sheet and save it for future reference