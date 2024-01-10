Manipur Board Exam 2024 date sheet released for class 12 at cohsem.nic.in, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Manipur Board Exam 2024 datesheet out

Manipur Board Exam 2024 date sheet: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has released the date sheet for the class 12 board exam 2024 for all three streams. Students can download the timetable from the official website, cohsem.nic.in. The timetable has been uploaded in the form of a PDF which contains the details of subject-wise exam dates, exam timings and important exam day instructions for students.

As per the timetable, the Manipur Class 12 board exams 2024 will be conducted from February 21 and conclude on March 23. The practical exams will be conducted between March 30 and April 20.

The official notice reads, 'Institutes shall conduct the practical examination of their students after obtaining prior approval of the council and the same shall be conducted between March 30 and April 20'.

Check Manipur Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Time Table

February 21 - English

- English February 24 - MIL ( Kom, Manipur, Mao La, Bengali, Hindi, Hmar, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Vaiphei, Zou, Raugmei, Tangkhul, Thadou-Kuki, Gangte) OR Alternative English

- MIL ( Kom, Manipur, Mao La, Bengali, Hindi, Hmar, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Vaiphei, Zou, Raugmei, Tangkhul, Thadou-Kuki, Gangte) OR Alternative English February 27 - Education, Chemistry, Business Studies

- Education, Chemistry, Business Studies March 1- History, Biology

History, Biology March 4 - Political Science, Physics, Accountancy

Political Science, Physics, Accountancy March 7 - Mathematics

Mathematics March 9 - Economics, Anthropology

Economics, Anthropology March 12 - Human Ecology and Family Sciences

Human Ecology and Family Sciences March 14 - Thang-ta, Engineering Drawing, Sociology

Thang-ta, Engineering Drawing, Sociology March 16 - Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, Statistics

Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, Statistics March 19 - Geography, Geology

Geography, Geology March 21 - Philosophy, Computer Science

Philosophy, Computer Science March 22 - Anthology, Economics

Anthology, Economics March 23- Elective Language: Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English

How to download Manipur Class 12 Board Exam 2024?