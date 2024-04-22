Manabadi TS Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year to be released on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi TS Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year soon

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon announce TS Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year. As per media reports, Manabadi TS Inter Results 2024 is expected to be announced on April 24. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results. Students and parents are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

The TS Inter 1st-year exams 2024 were conducted in two sessions between February 28 to March 19. Conversely, the 2nd-year exams were held from February 29 to March 19. The first session was held from 9 AM to noon, while the subsequent session was held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

In order to download TS Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year, the students and parents are required to enter their roll number, date of birth, and password on the login page. For the ease, we have provided the easy steps to download scorecards.

How to download Manabadi TS Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year?

Visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

Click on the 'results' tab

Click on 'Manabadi TS Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year will appear on the screen

Download and save Manabadi TS Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year for future reference

Pass percentage over the years

2023 -63.49 per cent

2022 - 67.16 per cent

2021 - 100 per cent

2020 - 68.86 per cent

2019 - 63.23 per cent

2018 - 59.37 per cent

Grading System

75% to 100% – Grade A

60% to 74% – Grade B

50% to 59% – Grade C

35% to 49% – Grade D

Alternative websites to check results