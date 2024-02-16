ISRO Young Scientist Programme: Registrations for YUVIKA to start on February 20, Here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ISRO Young Scientist Programme

ISRO Young Scientist Programme: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA) 2024 for 9th standard students. The registration for the same will be started from February 20 to March 20.

This programme aims to motivate students to pursue their careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). It would be a two-week residential programme for school children.

According to the official website, ISRO is organising the Young Scientist Programme Yuva Vigyani Karyakram, Yuvka to impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science, and space applicants to the younger students in emerging trends in space science and technology amongst youngsters. ISRO has outlined this programme 'Catch them Young'.

Candidates who are interested and wish to participate in this programme can register themselves online. The easy steps to register online for the Young Scientist Programme 2024 are given below.

How to register for ISRO YUVIKA 2024?

Visit the official website, jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration.

Register yourself and login with the verification link sent to your registered email ID.

Now, click on 'Participate in SpaceQuiz'

Read all instructions carefully before appearing for it

Fill out the details such as personal and academic

Upload relevant documents on the portal

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Who is eligible?

Students studying class 9 as of January 1, within India are eligible to apply. Participants are advised to review their application form carefully before the final submission. Application once submitted cannot be retrieved back for the changes and corrections. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for the latest updates.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the participants will be done based on the following parameters:- Marks obtained in the Class 8 exam, Performance in the online quiz, Participation in the science fair (school/district/state & above the level in last 3 years), Rank in Olympiad or equivalent (1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above the level in last 3 years), Winners of sports competitions (1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above the level in last 3 years), Scout and Guides / NCC / NSS Member in last 3 years and Studying in Village / Rural School located in Panchayat area.