Haryana Board Class 10, 12 exam date revised, check new schedule PDF

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has changed the dates of the Secondary & Sr. Secondary (Academic/HOS) Examination in October 2023. The students can read the official notice on the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in.

According to the official revised schedule, the board will conduct class 12th geography and class 10th mathematics exams on October 19. Earlier, both exams were scheduled to be held on October 20. This amendment in the exam schedule has been made due to a clash with the common entrance test (CET) Group D exam. The Haryana Board is conducting the common entrance group d exam on October 20 across the state.

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 exam date: Instructions

The students have been advised to carry their admit cards on the day of the exam. The students can download their admit card from the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in. It should be noted that calculators and mobile phones will not be allowed during the exam. The board will file an unfair means case against the candidate if such equipment is found.

The board has scheduled the class 10 and 12 (Academic/Open) October exam 2023 from October 19 to November 11. The detailed schedule is available on the official website of BSEH. The exams will be conducted in a single shift for three hours from 2 PM to 5 PM.

This year, the overall pass percentage in the regular class 10th exam was recorded at 65.43 per cent, of which, the highest passing score was of the girls, around 69.81 girls cleared the exam while 61.41 per cent of boys passed the exam.

In the Class 12th exam, 81.65 per cent of students passed the exam, of which 87.11 per cent were girls and 76.43 per cent were boys.