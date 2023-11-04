GSEB SSC 2024 Exam Registration: Apply Now at gseb.org, check fee, easy steps and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK GSEB SSC 2024 exam registration starts

GSEB SSC 2024 exam registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has started the registration process for GSEB SSC board examination 2024 for regular candidates. Students who are planning to appear for the GSEB Class 10 board exam 2024 can register themselves at the official website, gseb.org.

According to the official notification, the last date for submission to the GSEB SSC 2024 exam is November 11 till midnight. For the public examination in March 2024, students in classes 10 (repeater, special, GSOS regular, and GSOS repeater) must complete the application forms available on the GEB official website.

The GSEB Class 10 and 12 board exam is scheduled to be held on March 1, 2024. The exam period spans nearly 15 days, with the last exam falling on March 26. Students appearing for the GSEB SSC and HSC exams can check the detailed schedule on the official website of GSEB, gseb.org.

How to register for GSEB SSC 2024 exam?

Visit the official website, gseb.org

Click on the 'SSC Exam Registration'

It will redirect you to the new window

Fill in your details for registration and log in using your credentials

Enter all your required information as specified in the registration form

Upload documents, make online payments and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the GSEB SSC 2024 exam registration form for future reference

GSEB SSC 2024 exam registration fee