CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: Registration last date extended, details here

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the registration last date for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so by October 31.

Earlier, the last date for the registration date for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 was October 18. The deadline for registration has now been extended by the board to October 31.

Who is eligible for the scholarship programme?

All single girl students who have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks or more in the Class 10 exam, and are currently enrolled in Class 11 or 12 at a school affiliated with CBSE with a monthly tuition fee not exceeding Rs. 1,500 during the academic year are eligible to apply for the scholarship program.

Are NRI applicants also eligible?

Yes, NRI applicants of the boards are also eligible for the scholarship program. The tuition fee for the NRIs has been decided minimum of Rs. 6,000/- per month.

What is the duration of scholarship programme?

The scholarship shall be renewed for a period of one year.

Renewal shall also depend on promotion to the next class

provided the scholar secures 50% or more marks in aggregate in the exam which determines her promotion to next class.

How can I apply for the 2023 CBSE Scholarship for Single Girls?

Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023'

It will redirect you to the registration link

Candidates are required to register themselves and proceed with application form submission

Upload the required documents, make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to apply online