Bihar Board 10th Compartment Time Table 2023 OUT; Exam from May 10

BSEB 10th Compartment Time Table 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Class 10th Compartment Time Table 2023. The BSEB 10th Compartment datasheet is available on the official Twitter handle of Bihar Board @officialbseb and on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the BSEB Matric Compartment exam dates, the board will conduct the Bihar Madhyamik Compartment-cum-special exam between May 10 and May 13. The examination will be organised in two shifts on each day except on May 13. The first shift will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM (9:30 AM to 12:15 PM for some papers). The second shift will be held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM ( 2 PM to 4:45 PM for Social Science paper).

BSEB 10th Compartment Exam: Important Guidelines

The Bihar Board will provide additional 15 minutes for students to read and analyse the questions and to plan answers accordingly. Students will be allowed to enter the examination hall up to thirty minutes before the commencement of exam i.e. half an hour.

The first shift exam which will start from 9:30 AM and entry will be allowed till 9 AM. The second shift exam which will start from 2 PM, entry will be allowed only till 01:30 PM. The practical examination of optional subjects Home Science, Music, Dance, Fine Arts and Music for visually impaired candidates will be conducted from May 6 to May 8, 2023.

