Bihar Board 2024 Exam: BSEB issues exam day guidelines for classes 10th, and 12th, details here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released exam day instructions for class 10th and 12th board exams 2024. On December 25, the board conducted a review meeting with the nodal officers of each district regarding the conduct of the board exams 2024. During the meeting, the additional chief secretary directed all district education officers to complete work related to infrastructure at all exam centres before the commencement of the Intermediate exam 2024. The board has scheduled the BSEB Intermediate exam 2024 from February 1, 2024, among other instructions.
Students appearing in the class 10th, and 12th board exams are required to follow the instructions given by the BSEB chairman Anand Kishore. Avoiding the instructions may result in the cancellation of the candidate's results.
Instructions to be followed:
- Students are required to enter the exam hall 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Coming late will not be allowed to appear in the exam under any circumstances. The students of the first shift will have to arrive 30 minutes before the time of commencement of the exam, that is, till 9 AM, and the second shift students will have to arrive 30 minutes before the time of commencement of the exam, that is, till 2 PM. Entry into the exam hall will not be allowed only before 1:30 pm. After this, no candidate will be entertained.
- As per the board instructions, there will be two types of Frisking taking place. First frisking will take place at the time of students' entry into the exam center, frisking will be arranged at the gate, and for this, the magistrate and police force deputed at the center will be used. At the second level, frisking will be done by the invigilator in the exam hall, after which he will give a declaration that he has searched all the students and no cheating or electronic gadget has been found with them.
- There will be one invigilator available in each class of 25 students. An adequate number of inspectors should be deputed.
- Invigilators and other personnel in the exam hall will not take any other documents, or mobile phones inside the exam hall except those related to examination work. Also, Bluetooth, pagers, smart watches, magnetic watches, and electronic watches are not to be used by any invigilator or other personnel including the candidates.
- The committee has also instructed to install CCTV cameras and arrangements for videography at all exam centers as per the rules.
- All nodal officers will conduct surprise inspections of various exam centres in their allocated district and monitor them based on checklist provided by the committee. Also, any kind of suspicious activity will be informed to the committee as soon as possible.
- For successful conduct of exams, the committee has made a WhatsApp group of nodal officers, district education officers, and district officers.