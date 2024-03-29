Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB Matric result be OUT on THIS date, check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 soon

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the results of the Class 10th examination soon on its official website. Students who appeared for the BSEB Matric 2024 exam will be able to download their results from the official website, which is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, or secondary.biharboardonline.com. Once the results are announced, the students will be provided with a direct link to the results.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the Class 10 or Matric Exams from February 15 to 23 this year, with a total of 16,94,564 candidates appearing for the exams. According to media reports, the results of the class 10th exams are expected to be declared either on March 30 or March 31. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the date and time of the results. Therefore, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website or social media handle of the board for any updates. Last year, over 16 lakh students appeared for the Bihar matric exam which was conducted between February 14 and 22. Out of these students, 81.04% cleared the exam.

Bihar Board Matric Exam Passing Marks

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and 150 marks in aggregate to pass the Bihar class 10th or Matric Exam.

How to download Bihar Board Matric Results 2024

First step: Visit the website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate the link to the Bihar 10th result.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and BSEB roll number to log in.

Step 4: The screen will display the BSEB Class 10 result 2024.

Step 5: Check and download BSEB Matric Result 2024 for future reference.

What are alternative options to check Bihar Board 10th result 2024?

In case, students and parents face difficulty while checking online, they may check their Bihar board 2024 class 10th results through SMS. Here are easy steps to download results through SMS.

Go to the Message box of your mobile phone

Type BIHAR 10 Roll Number and Send it to 56263

You will get the result as an SMS on your screen, once out

Easy steps to check Bihar Matric Result 2024 through Digi locker?

Open Digilocker app on your mobile phone

Navigate the option for Bihar Board and then select class 10 result

Fill out the required information and proceed

Bihar Class 10 result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download Bihar Matric Result 2024 and save it for future reference

