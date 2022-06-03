Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) WBBSE Result 2022: West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10th result declared - toppers list

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: The Class 10 result of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) was released on Friday. According to WBBSE, a total of 86.60 per cent of students passed the Class 10 board exams with boys outshining the girls.

The candidates can check their results on the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in. This year, the pass percentage of boys stood at 88.59 per cent, while for girls it was 85 per cent.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated students for performing well in board exams. "Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of the Madhyamik examination! Boys and girls of our districts have shown outstanding performance, while city students too make us proud," Mamata said in a tweet.

"Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Results have been announced by the Board quickly. 2023 exam schedules are also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future," she added.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Toppers List

Rank 1: Arnab Ghorai, Rounak Mondal

Rank 2: Koushiki Sarkar, Rounak Mondal

Rank 3: Ananya Dasgupta

Rank 4: Abhishek Dutta

