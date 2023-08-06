UP Board class 12 compartment result 2023 likely to be released soon, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board class 12 compartment result 2023 date and time soon

UP Board Class 12th compartment result 2023, UP Board compartment result 2023 for Class 12, UP Board compartment result 2023 for Class 12, date and time: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will soon release the class 12th compartment results. The candidates who appeared in the improvement/compartment exam will be able to download their marksheets from the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

The board conducted the class 12th compartment exam on July 22, 2023, at 96 centers in the state. According to media reports, more than 26,000 students registered for the compartment/improvement exam.

UP Board class 12 compartment result 2023: When will the result be announced?

According to media reports, the UP Board Class 12 compartment result 2023 will be announced by next week. However, there is no official update regarding the release of the UP Board Class 12 compartment result 2023. The students have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

Once the result is declared, students will be able to download the UP Board compartment result 2023 for class 12 by following the easy steps given below.

UP Board compartment result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, results.upmsp.edu.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Board compartment result 2023 for class 12' It will redirect you to the login page Now, enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details UP Board compartment result 2023 for class 12 will appear on the screen Download UP Board compartment result 2023 for class 12 and save it for future reference

UP Board compartment result 2023: Details on scorecard

Once the UP Board Class 12 compartment result 2023 is declared, students will be able to check their name, father's name, date of birth, roll number, subject-wise qualifying marks, and result status on the scorecard or marksheet. The students will be able to collect the marksheet from their respective schools after the declaration of results.

UP Board 10th and 12th results were announced on April 26, 2023. In 10th grade, 89.78% and 75.52% of 12th grade students passed the exam.