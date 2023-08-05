UP Board Class 10 and 12 Compartment Result 2023: Check expected date, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Class 10 and 12 Compartment Result 2023 soon

UP Board Class 10 and 12 Compartment Result, UP Board Class 10 and 12 Compartment Result date and time: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results of Class 10th and 12th. Students will be able to check their results using their roll numbers on the official website.

Once declared, the results will be accessible at the UP Board Compartment Website, results.upmsp.edu.in. The compartment/supplementary exams for high schools and intermediate were held in July at 96 centres. According to the reports, around 93.86 percent candidates registered for exam.

A total of 18400 candidates registered for the improvement/compartment exams for high school scheduled for morning shift out of which 1,624 candidates didn’t take them. Similarly, 26,269 candidates registered for the intermediate compartment exam, of which, 1,120 remained absent, according to UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla.

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPMSP, results.upmsp.edu.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results 2023 for future reference

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results 2023: Expected date and time

According to media reports, the result is expected to be released anytime. All the students and parents have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the result is declared, the students will be able to download the UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results for 2023 using their credentials on the login page. The students will be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools after the announcement of results. The students have been advised to cross-check all the details mentioned on the scorecard.