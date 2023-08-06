UP Board compartment result 2023 for Class 10 soon: Check when, where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board class 10 compartment result 2023 download link

UP Board Class 10th compartment result 2023, UP Board compartment result 2023 for Class 10, UP Board compartment result 2023 for Class 10, date and time: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will soon release the UP Board Compartment Result 2023 for class 10. The candidates who took the improvement/compartment exam will be able to download their results from the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

The board conducted the class 10th compartment exam on July 15 at various exam centers. According to reports, the results will be available on the official website by the end of the next week. However, there is no official updates from the officials. Candidates will be able to download the UP Board compartment result 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

UP Board compartment result 2023: How to download

Visit the official website, results.upmsp.edu.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Board compartment result 2023 for class 10' It will redirect you to the login page Now, enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details UP Board compartment result 2023 for class 10 will appear on the screen Download UP Board compartment result 2023 for class 10 and save it for future reference

UP Board compartment result 2023: Details on scorecard

Once the UP Board compartment result 2023 is declared, students will be able to check their name, father's name, date of birth, roll number, subject wise qualifying marks, and result status on the scorecard. Students are advised to cross check the details mentioned on the scorecard. If any discrepancy is found, they may contact the board's official.