TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023 likely at 3 PM today at bse.telangana.gov.in, direct link

TS SSC Supply Results 2023: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is all set to declare the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) Supplementary result 2023 today, July 7. As per the reports, the TS class 10th supplementary exam 2023 result will be declared at 3 PM, today. Students can access and download their supplementary scorecard through the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

In order to check the TS SSC supplementary results 2023, students will have to log in with their hall ticket number and date of birth in the given spaces. To qualify the 10th board exams, students will have to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and in aggregate.

The Telangana State supplementary examination is being held for students who fail to score minimum marks in one or two subjects. TBSE has conducted the TS SSC Supplementary Exams 2023 between June 14 to June 22, 2023, in the morning session, from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023: List of Websites

Students can check their TS SSC supply results on the following websites.

bse.telangana.gov.in,

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

How to check TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023

Visit the official website of the board at bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in. On the homage, click on TS SSC supplementary results 2023 link. Key in your hall ticket number and date of birth in the given spaces. The TS SSC supply result-cum-marksheet will appear on the screen. Download the result PDF and take its printout for future reference.

TS SSC Result 2023: Highlights

The Telangana Board SSC exams 2023 were held from April 3 to April 13, 2023, wherein a total number of 4,84,370 students appeared for the exam. The Board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.60 percent. The pass percentage for boys was 84.68 percent, whereas, for girls, it is 88.53 percent.