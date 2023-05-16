TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 time table released; Exam from June 14

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023

TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has announced the Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) supplementary exam date 2023. The TBSE will conduct the TS SSC Supplementary Exams 2023 between June 14 to June 22, 2023. The compartment examination will be held from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

The students who have failed in one or two exams can appear in the Telangana state Class 10th compartment exams. This year, a total of 4,84,370 regular students appeared for the SSC examinations. The Board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.60 percent in TS SSC Result 2023.

ALSO READ | TS SSC Results 2023 OUT, Download Telangana 10th result at bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in

ALSO READ | TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Manabadi Telangana SSC results declared at bse.telangana.gov.in, 86.6% pass

TS SSC Supplementary Time Table 2023