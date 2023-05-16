Tuesday, May 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 time table released; Exam from June 14

TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 time table released; Exam from June 14

TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023: The TBSE will conduct the TS SSC Supplementary Exams 2023 between June 14 to June 22, 2023.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2023 23:49 IST
ts ssc supplementary exam date, ts ssc supply exam date
Image Source : PIXABAY TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023

TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has announced the Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) supplementary exam date 2023. The TBSE will conduct the TS SSC Supplementary Exams 2023 between June 14 to June 22, 2023. The compartment examination will be held from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

The students who have failed in one or two exams can appear in the Telangana state Class 10th compartment exams. This year, a total of 4,84,370 regular students appeared for the SSC examinations. The Board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.60 percent in TS SSC Result 2023.

ALSO READ | TS SSC Results 2023 OUT, Download Telangana 10th result at bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in

ALSO READ | TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Manabadi Telangana SSC results declared at bse.telangana.gov.in, 86.6% pass

TS SSC Supplementary Time Table 2023

Subject Date
First Language (Group A) First Language (Part 1)First Language (Part 1) June 14
Second language June 15
Third language June 16
Mathematics June 17
SciencePart 1 - Physical science  Part 2 - Biological Science June 19
Social Studies June 20
OSSC Main language paper 1 (Sanskrit and Arabic) June 21
OSSC Main language paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic) June 22

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Top News

Related High-schools News

Latest News