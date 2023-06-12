Tripura TBJEE 2023 Result Declared at tbjee.nic.in; Get link here

Follow us on Image Source : TBJEE RESULT 2023 DECLARED TBJEE Result 2023 Declared

TBJEE Result 2023: Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) declared the result for the TJEE 2023 PCM, PCB group today, June 12. Aspirants who took the entrance exam can check their TBJEE results through the official website-- tbjee.nic.in. To check the individual scores, candidates need to log in with their registration number and password.

As per the official notification, a total of 5,636 candidates registered for the TBJEE 2023 examination of which 2,606 candidates appeared for PCM group and 4,689 candidates appeared for PCB group. The entrance exam was conducted on April 25, 2023 in three different session including-- 11 AM to 12:30 PM (Physics and Chemistry), 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM (Biology), and 2:45 PM to 3:30 PM (Mathematics).

TBJEE 2023 Result: Toppers' List

Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM group)

Roll No. 3296 - DIPAYAN KARMAKAR Roll No. 3425 - AYUSHMAN SAHA Roll No. 2924 - UDAY SAHA

Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB group)

Roll No. 1865 - RAJDIPA SUTRADHAR Roll No. 0766 - AYUSHMITA DAS Roll No. 1601 - MAARI DEBBARMA

How to Check TBJEE 2023 Result

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Result of TJEE-2023" Key in your registration number and password and hit the login button Check and download the TBJEE result PDF Print a copy for future reference.

