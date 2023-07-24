Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary result 2023 announced, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary result 2023 declared

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has declared class 12th supplementary results today, July 24. All those who appeared in the Class 12 or plus two or HSE supplementary exam can download their scorecards using their credientials on the official website, dte.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary exams were conducted from June 19 to June 26 at various exam centres. Students will have to pay Rs. 275 to get the scan copy of the mark sheet. The scorecards can be downloaded followed by the easy steps given below.

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of dte.tn.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your hall ticket roll number, date of birth etc Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary result 2023 will appear on the screen Download Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary result 2023 and save it for future reference

All those who are willing to get their photocopies of their answer key, can do so by paying Rs. 275 per paper to the exam authority. Also, the students can apply for retotalling of their marks. For Biology, the student will have to pay Rs. 375 and for other subjects, it is Rs. 205. Students have been advised to carefully verify their scores, and make use of the options for retotalling, applying for photocopies if needed. The aim of the board is to provide a transparent process to assist students in their academic pursuits.