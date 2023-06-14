Tamil Nadu Class 12 revaluation result 2023 out on dge.tn.gov.in, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu Class 12 revaluation result 2023 download

Tamil Nadu Class 12 revaluation result 2023 has been declared today, June 14, 2023. Students who applied for revaluation can now download their results from the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board HSE - dge.tn.gov.in. Students can download their HSC 12th revaluation and re totalling result 2023 using their roll numbers, and date of birth.

The results for TN 12th 2023 were released on May 8, 2023. Students who were not satisfied with their marks were allowed to apply for TN 12th revaluation 2023. The results for the same has been released on June 14, 2023. Students who applied for revaluation and rechecking can check their TN 12th revaluation result 2023 through the result link provided below. The exam authority has also released the list of roll numbers that have undergone a change in TN 12th revaluation 2023 marks.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 revaluation result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of dge.tn.gov.in Click on the Higher Secondary Exam It will take you to the new window Now, you need to click on the notification link that reads, 'DGE HSE 2 year March 2023 - mark change after retotal and revaluation It will take you to the new PDF contains the number of candidates Candidates are required to click on the link given at the top of the PDF It will take you to the login page where you need to put your roll number, date of birth, and click on the search button Tamil Nadu Class 12 revaluation result 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates can download and save it for future reference

Tamil Nadu Class 12 revaluation result 2023: Details mentioned on the scorecard