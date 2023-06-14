Odisha CPET 2023 admit card out on ssbodisha.ac.in, exams from June 23

Follow us on Image Source : SAMS ODISHA Odisha CPET Admit Card 2023 download link

Odisha CPET 2023 admit card download: The State Selection Board (SSB Odisha has released the admit card for Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2023. Candidates who registered for the CPET 2023 can download their admit cards using credentials on the login page. The admit cards can be downloaded through the official website - pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

To download the SAMS Odisha CPET 2023 admit card, candidates are required to log in through their student account and download it. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

CPET 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of Odisha CPET - ssbodisha.ac.in Click on the existing student login It will take you to the login page Now, enter your mobile number, password, captcha, and click on the submit button CPET 2023 Odisha admit card will appear on the screen Download and save CPET 2023 Odisha admit card for future reference

Odisha CPET 2023 admit card direct link

According to the schedule, the Common PG Entrance Test 2023 is scheduled to be held from June 23 to July 4 in three shifts - 10 AM to 11 AM, 12.30 PM to 1.30 PM, and 3.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Candidates can check the detailed schedule below in the table

Candidates appearing in the exam mentioned above have been advised to download and carry it along with identity proof on the exam day. No candidate will be permitted to appear in the exam without the admit card and identity proof.