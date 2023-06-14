DU UG Admission 2023-24 begins at admission.uod.ac.in; All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG Admission 2023-24 begins

DU Admission 2023: The Delhi University (DU), on June 14, has launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 portal for undergraduate (UG) admission. The university will conduct the DU UG Admission for academic year 2023-24 through CSAS portal activated at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Number of UG Courses, Colleges

DU is offering a total of 78 undergraduate programmes in 68 colleges. Besides, there are 198 BA programme combinations.

Number of Seats Across DU Affiliated Colleges

A total number of 71,000 seats are available across the DU colleges. Like last year, the admissions to UG courses will be done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

"The admission process has started. We are opening the CSAS-UG today. Students can apply for UG programmes," Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh told a press conference. The admissions in BA fine arts in the College of Arts will also be done through the CSAS this year.

DU UG Admission 2023 Fees

According to the UG information bulletin, the registration fee for Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates is Rs 250, whereas, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) candidates will have to pay Rs 100. Those opting for admissions under the sports and ECA quotas will have to pay an extra amount of Rs 100.

Singh said BCom is a flagship programme of the university. The Vice-Chancellor has also launched the admission process for the School of Open Learning and the NCWEB.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed Class 12th or its equivalent examination from a recognized board.

The applicants must have appeared in CUETUG 2023 in the Languages and Domain Specific subjects as per the Program-Specific Eligibility for which they are desirous to take admission.

