DU CSAS Portal 2023 launched: Registration begins; UG, PG information bulletin, website link

DU Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS 2023) admission portal for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the university. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DU admission 2023-24 through the CSAS portal link activated at admission.uod.ac.in.

For CSAS UG 2023 admission, candidates will have to log in with their CUET application number and date of birth on the official website-- ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Whereas for CSAS PG 2023 admission, candidates need to register at cuet.nta.nic.in. The DU will release the complete admission schedule in due course.

Candidates seeking admission in Delhi University UG, PG programmes under any category must keep their documents ready in the prescribed format as they will be required to upload the documents/ certificates on the CSAS portal at the time of registration.

DU Admission 2023 Eligibility Criteria

According to the information bulletin released by the university, admissions in UG, PG programmes offered by the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained by the candidates in CUET UG 2023 and CUET PG 2023. The UG admission norms for the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non- Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and Foreign Nationals will be different. While PG admission in NCWEB will be based on the CUET scores.

DU UG Admission

For DU UG admission 2023, the candidate must have passed Class XII or its equivalent examination from a single recognized board. Additionally, the candidates must appear in CUETUG 2023 in the Languages and Domain Specific subjects as per the Program-Specific Eligibility for which they are desirous to take admission.

DU PG Admission

For DU PG Admission, candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, the minimum eligibility is 50 percent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination as per the Program-Specific Eligibility. While for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category, the minimum eligibility is 45 percent marks.

