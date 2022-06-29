PSEB 12th Result 2022: Link to download scorecard activated. Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PSEB 12th Result 2022 link activated

PSEB 12th Result 2022: The link to check and download PSEB 12th Result 2022 has been activated on the official website of the Punjab Board. Students who had appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 exam can now download their PSEB 12th Result 2022 by clicking on the link, which has been shared in this article.

It should be noted that the PSEB 12th Result 2022 was declared on Tuesday (June 28, 2022). On the official website -- pseb.ac.in, students can login and check their Punjab Board Class 12 result.

PSEB 12th Result 2022: Link active

With the direct link now available, students can download their PSEB 12th Result 2022 marksheets from the Punjab Board portal.

Direct link to download PSEB 12th Result 2022

PSEB 12th Result 2022: Pass percentage

The overall pass percentage in the Punjab Board Class 12 result was recorded at 96.96 per cent. A total of 3,01,725 students had registered for the Punjab Board Class 12 exams, out of which, 2,92,520 had appeared.

Latest Education News