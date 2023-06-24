NIOS Class 12th result 2023 out on nios.ac.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : NIOS NIOS result 2023 class 12th out

NIOS Class 12th result 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the class 12th exam result 2023 today, June 24, 2023. Students who appeared in the NIOS senior secondary exam held between April 6 to May 8 can download their scorecards from the official website of NIOS - results.nios.ac.in.

In order to download NIOS Class 12th result 2023, candidates are required to enter their registration number and other details on the login page. An easy guide for accessing the scorecard download link is given below.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra govt reduces school bags weight for classes 1st to 8th, all subjects in one book

NIOS Class 12th result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of NIOS - results.nios.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NIOS Class 12th result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details NIOS Class 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save NIOS Class 12th result 2023 for future reference

NIOS Class 12th result 2023 directly download

Candidates have been advised to cross-check all the details mentioned on the NIOS Class 12th scorecard. If any discrepancy is found on the mark sheets, candidates can check with the concerned authorities. The details about the immigration-cum-transfer-certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificates collections will be shared in due course of the time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of NIOS for more latest updates.

ALSO READ | MAH CET 2023 registration for 3-year LLB CAP to start from June 26 at llb3cap23.mahacet.org, check details

Candidates can download NIOS Class 12th result 2023 by clicking on the official website.