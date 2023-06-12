MHT CET Result 2023 OUT; Download scorecard at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MHT CET Result 2023 for PCM and PCB groups declared

MHT CET 2023 Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2023 for PCM and PCB groups today, June 12. Aspirants can check and download their MHT CET scorecard on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. In order to access the MHT CET result, candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth CET result 2023.

The Maharashtra CET PCM exam was conducted from May 9 to May 12, while the MHT PCB CET exams were organised between May 15 and May 20, 2023. The MHT CET examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to the first year of engineering, pharmaceutical and agriculture technology courses.

How to Check MHT CET Result 2023

Aspirants can check MHT CET PCM, PCB Result 2023 by following the easy steps given here.

Log on to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Go to the Important Links section and select the desired PCB, PCM group scorecard link

Next, key in your application number and date of birth and click on download tab

The MHT CET result 2023 PCM, PCB will appear on the screen.

Download MHT CET Scorecard PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: MHT CET Result 2023