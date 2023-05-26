MHT CET 2023 answer key released for PCM, PCB on cetcell.mahacet.org, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MHT CET 2023 answer key out for PCB and PCM

MHT CET 2023 answer key: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET), cell has released the MHT CET answer key today for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) as well as Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM). Students can download subject wise MHT CET 2023 answer key from the official website of cetcell.mahacet.org.



MHT CET 2023 PCM exams were conducted between May 9 and 12 while PCB exams were conducted from May 15 to 20. The provisional answer keys have been uploaded on the official website.

In case any candidate has doubt against the MHT CET answer key 2023, they may raise objections till May 28, 2023 through the official portal. Based on the objections received from the candidates, the results will be declared scheduled on June 12, 2023.

MHT CET 2023 answer key: How to download MHT CET 2023 PCM, PCB answer key?

Visit the official website of cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click on the MHT CET answer key grievances notice under the latest notification. Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth MHT CET 2023 answer key will appear on the screen Enter the question ID to be challenged, if any and submit processing fee per question MHT CET 2023 answer key will appear on the screen Download MHT CET 2023 answer key and save it for future reference

MHT CET 2023 answer key for PCM

MHT CET 2023 answer key for PCB

