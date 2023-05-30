MHT CET 2023 Result on June 12: Official notice here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MHT CET 2023 Result on June 12

MHT CET 2023 Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the date for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2023. As per the official notification, the Maharashtra State CET Cell will declare the MHT CET result on June 12, 2023. Once the result of MHT CET exam is released, students will be able to check it through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Aspirants can access and download the MHT CET 2023 scorecard by logging in through their roll number and date of birth. The PCM CET 2023 examinations were conducted between May 9 and 12 while PCB CET exams were organised from May 15 to 20, 2023. The Maharashtra CET examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to the first year of engineering, pharmaceutical and agriculture technology courses.

The result of MHT CET 2023 will include the subject wise marks of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics along with the overall percentile score. MHT CET 2023 results will be declared online on the official website.

How to Check MHT CET Result 2023

