MBOSE Result 2022 declared. Direct links to check MBOSE 12th Science, Commerce results 2022

Highlights The overall pass percentage for the science stream this year was recorded at 71.62%

he overall pass percentage recorded for the Commerce stream is 83.63%

Students can check their MBOSE Result 2022 via separate direct links for Science & Commerce streams

MBOSE Result 2022: Meghalaya Board on Thursday declared the MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce results 2022. Students who have been waiting for the release of MBOSE results should note that the same have been released on the official website of the Meghalaya Board. For the convenience of students, the steps to check the MBOSE Result 2022 have been shared below. Direct links to check and download MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce results 2022 have also been provided.

MBOSE 12th Science Result 2022

The overall pass percentage for the science stream this year was recorded at 71.62 per cent. Data suggested a total of 2,655 regular students and 2,981 non-regular students had appeared for the MBOSE Science stream exams.

MBOSE 12th Commerce Result 2022

As per the data provided by the officials, the overall pass percentage recorded for the Commerce stream is 83.63 per cent. The pass percentage among the regular candidates is 85.65 per cent.

Direct link to check MBOSE 12th Science Result 2022

Direct link to check MBOSE 12th Commerce Result 2022

Steps to check MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce Results 2022

1. Visit the official website megresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'MBOSE 12th Result'

3. Enter your registration link

4. Your MBOSE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print of the same for future reference

