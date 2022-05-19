Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 to be declared today. Check time, direct link for KSEEB Result 2022 download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 to be declared today

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Board is set to announce the Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022 on Thursday. Students who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 should note that the KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 will be released on the official website of the Karnataka Board. For the convenience of students, the steps to check Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2022 have been shared below. Students will also be able to download their Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 via a direct link.

A total of 8,73,846 students had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam this year. Out of the total number of students, 4,21,110 were female and 4,52,732 were male students. The Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022 was conducted across 3440 centres in the state, from March 28 to April 11.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Time of result

According to an official statement by Primary and Secondary School Education Minister BC Nagesh, the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be declared today at 12:30 pm. The date of the Karnataka Class 10 result declaration was also confirmed by BC Nagesh.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2022

1. Visit one of the official websites karresults.nic.in OR sslc.karnataka.gov.in

2. Enter your registration number and date of birth to login to the portal

4. Enter other details required

5. Your KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022 and take a print of the same for future reference

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 via SMS

In case some students do not have an access to the internet, the KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 can also be received on the phone via SMS. To receive the Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2022 on your registered mobile number, students should type KAR10 Roll number and send the message to 56263.

