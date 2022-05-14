Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result Declared: Direct link to check results, other details here

CGBSE Class 10,12 result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Sunday released the Class 10th and 12th results on its official website. 79.30% of Class 12 students have cleared the examination while 74.23% of Class 10th students passed.

The highest marks obtained for class 10 are 98.67%. In 2021, the passing percentage of the students of Class 12 was 97.43%, while Class 10 had 100% result.

If the above-mentioned website is not working, students can also check their marks via SMS.

Here's how to get results via SMS:

Students will have to text ‘CG12’ and their roll number to 56263.

For class 10, students need to type CG10 123445 (where 123445 represents roll number and send it to 56263.

The CG board result 2022 will be sent to them by text message.

Free helicopter ride for toppers: CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel earlier said the top 10 meritorious students in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel said.

Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said.

