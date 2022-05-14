Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result Declared: Direct link to check results, other details here 

CGBSE Class 10,12 result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Sunday released the Class 10th and 12th results on its official website. 79.30% of Class 12 students have cleared the examination while 74.23% of Class 10th students passed.
The highest marks obtained for class 10 are 98.67%. In 2021, the passing percentage of the students of Class 12 was 97.43%, while Class 10 had 100% result.
Direct link to check the results: CLICK HERE
If the above-mentioned website is not working, students can also check their marks via SMS.
Here's how to get results via SMS:
- Students will have to text ‘CG12’ and their roll number to 56263.
- For class 10, students need to type CG10 123445 (where 123445 represents roll number and send it to 56263.
- The CG board result 2022 will be sent to them by text message.
Free helicopter ride for toppers: CM
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel earlier said the top 10 meritorious students in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel said.
Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said.
Read More | Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel announces helicopter ride for toppers of Class 10, 12 board exams