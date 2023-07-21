Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 out at keralaresults.nic.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 declared

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has declared the result for Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Exams 2023 today, July 21. Students can check the Kerala DHSE & VHSE SAY Exam Result 2023 through the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in. To access and download the Kerala Plus two SAY exam result, students will have to key in their roll number.

The DHSE Kerala has conducted the plus two SAY exams 2023 from June 21 to 27 and June 21 to 26 for arts subjects from 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM and 2 PM to 4:45 PM. The SAY/ Improvement examination was held for students who failed to clear the Kerala 12th exams 2023.

Kerala Plus two SAY result 2023: How to check?

Visit the official website of keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Kerala Plus two SAY/ Imp result 2023'

It will take you to the login window where you need to put your credentials

Kerala Plus two SAY result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save Kerala Plus two SAY exam result 2023 for future reference.

Direct Link - Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023

The Kerala plus two exams were conducted from March 10 to March 30, 2023. A total of 7,19,743 students appeared of which 7,09,415 students passed and the pass percentage was recorded at 82.95 percent.