Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared; Direct link, steps to check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Result: The Department of Pre-University Education has declared the result for Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2023 today, June 20. Students who took the exam can download their Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results through the official website - karresults.nic.in.

To access and download the Karnataka 2nd PUC supply result, students will have to log in with registration number and subject combination. The supplementary scorecard will include details such as candidate’s name, roll number, subjects, marks obtained, total marks, result status, and more.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 on April 21. The overall pass percentage recorded by the Board was 74.67 percent. The Karnataka 2nd PUC supply exam 2023 was held for candidates who failed to score the minimum marks or did not appear in the exam. The supplementary examinations were conducted from May 22 to June 2, 2023, in two shifts.

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023

Students can check and download the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result-cum-scorecard by following the steps given here

1. Visit the official website karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

2. Click on the 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2023' on the homepage.

3. Enter your registration number and subject combination and submit.

4. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future references.

Direct Link: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023