JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 DECLARED. Direct links to check, download scorecard

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally declared the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2. JEE aspirants who had been eagerly waiting for the release of their results should note that the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 has been released on the official website of the NTA.

The JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 was declared during late hours on Sunday.

Students should note that the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 contains important information about the candidate’s performance in the entrance examination.

The cut-off for the IIT JEE Entrance Examination has also been notified with the JEE Main Result 2022.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 have been shared below.

The direct links to check the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 have also been provided.

How to check JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2

1. Visit the official NTA website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Scroll down to the candidate activity section

3. Click on the link that reads 'download scorecard of JEE (Main) Session 2 Paper 1'

4. Enter your application number, date of birth and the security pin

5. Your JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 and take a print of the same for future references

Direct links to download JEE Main Result Scorecard

