JEE advanced 2023 result today at 10 am, check latest updates

JEE advanced 2023 result: Indian Institute of Guwahati (IIT-G) is all set to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Result 2023 today, June 18, 2023. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for JEE Advanced 2023 results will be able to download at 10 am at jeeadv.ac.in. Once the result is released, candidates will be able to download JEE Advanced 2023 result by logging in with their credentials. According to reports, the result will be declared for 1.8 lakh candidates.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 was conducted on June 4, 2023, in two shifts at various exam centres. The exam authority will also intimate candidates through text to the candidates on their registered mobile numbers. Along with the results, the cut-off marks, All India Ranks (AIR), and JEE Advanced 2023 topper list will also be shared by the institute.

Those who will qualify in the IIT JEE exam will be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2023 for admissions to the IITs. Candidates will be able to download Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEE - jeeadv.ac.in 2023 Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE advanced 2023 result' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button JEE advanced 2023 result will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

JEE advanced 2023 result: Tie-breaking rules

Candidates who will secure high marks in the exam will be awarded the higher rank If tie still persists, the higher rank will be allotted to the candidate who secured high marks in mathematics If this does not break the tie, the higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who secured high marks in Physiccs If tie still remains, the same rank will be allotted to the candidates

JEE advanced 2023 result: websites to check

jeeadv.ac.in 2023

