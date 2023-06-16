TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment list OUT at dost.cgg.gov.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment list

TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment list: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the Phase 1 seat allotment results for TS DOST 2023 today, June 16. Candidates who appeared in the TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 counseling process can download their results from the official website of dost.cgg.gov.in. The registration process for the Phase 1 counseling process was conducted from May 16 to June 10, 2023.

According to the official schedule, the candidates who have qualified for the phase 1 counseling can self-report online between June 16 and June 25 at the official website. Candidates can download TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment list result followed by the easy steps below.

TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment list: How to download?

Visit the official website of dost.cgg.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment list' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credentials and click on the submit button TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment list will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

What's next?

Candidates who have not passed the first phase of counseling process can appear in the second phase scheduled to be held between June 16 and June 26, 2023. Candidates who have qualified in phase 1 counseling process can participate in the further admission procedure.

Degree Online Services, Telangana (TS DOST) offers single window for seeking admissions into all Undergraduate Courses, such as B.A./B.Sc./B.Com./B.Com.(Voc)/ B.Com.(Hons)/BSW/BBA/BBM/BCA etc., offered by all the Colleges affiliated with Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University, Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Women‟s University) respectively, JNTU and D-Pharmacy in Polytechnics affiliated to TSBTET for the Academic Year 2023-2024.