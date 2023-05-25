HP Board 10th Result 2023 OUT on hpbose.org, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HP Board 10th Result 2023 released

HP Board 10th Result 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced class 10th board results today at 2.30 PM. The State Education Minister has declared the results via conference.

Students who appeared in the HP Board 10th exam can download their results the official website, hpbose.org, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - hpbose.org Click on the notification link that reads 'HPBOSE 10th Result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter credentials and click on the submit button HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download HPBOSE 10th Result 2023

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: How to check result via SMS?

To check HP Board 10th Result 2023, Type your HP exam roll number and send SMS to 56263. You will receive your scores as SMS in your phone.

