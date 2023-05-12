Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10, 12 Result: No student pulled off perfect scores in exams

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: Girls continued to outshine boys in CBSE class 10 and 12 exams while the pass percentage and the number of students scoring above 90 and 95 per cent marks dipped compared to last year. However, this time no student pulled off a perfect score in the exam.

Controller of Examination, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday informed that "no students from class X and class XII secured a complete percentile i.e. 100 per cent."

Satisfactory performance this year

Further Bhardwaj asserted that the performance of every student is satisfactory. "But the performance of every student is good and we are very satisfied. In the past three years we saw lots of problems, but this year, the results show that we are returning to normalcy And now there would be similar kinds of facilities and environment where the student will be able to learn more in the school itself," he told ANI.

Pass percentage

Taking note of the results, he said, "It's a very satisfying day for us because we have declared both the results today and there was a plan by the CBSE that we should declare the result as soon as possible. So again this year more than 22 lakh students appeared in the class X examinations and they performed very well. The pass percentage is over 93 per cent. And if we compare it with the 2019 examination, pre-pandemic, then also nearly 2 per cent improvement is there in class X results."

Bhardwaj gave credit to schools and teachers for the outstanding performances of the students, "Though the students were not able to go to the schools during the earlier classes, yet after all they performed very well, they prepared well, and the credit goes to the schools and teachers of the students," he added.

Supplementary exam

"There could be an issue that some students could not have passed in all subjects, so if they were unable to secure 33 per cent marks in any two subjects, they can appear in the supplementary examination which will be conducted in July this year, he added. "In addition to this, we will be providing the facility of verification of marks, and re-evaluation also. The process would be available for the students from the coming Tuesday," he said.